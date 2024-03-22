Vietnam's Box Office Hit 'Mai' Premieres in the US, Director Tran Thanh Eyes Global Audience

On March 21, 2024, Vietnam's cinematic landscape achieved a significant milestone with the international premiere of 'Mai', a film directed by Tran Thanh, in nearly 200 theaters across nine countries and territories, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Czech Republic, and Slovakia. This event marked the first time a Vietnamese movie premiered simultaneously in North America and Europe, spotlighting the growing appeal of Vietnamese cinema on the global stage. Tran Thanh, alongside his wife, singer Hari Won, attended the U.S. premiere, highlighting the film's international reach and significance.

Advertisment

Historic Premiere and Record-Breaking Success

'Mai' not only enjoyed a warm reception at its international premiere but also set a new benchmark in the Vietnamese film industry by grossing VND520 billion ($20.98 million) in revenue with 6.5 million tickets sold within 41 days of its release. This achievement crowned 'Mai' as the highest-grossing Vietnamese movie to date. The film's success is part of Tran Thanh's broader impact on the Vietnamese box office, with his previous works, 'Nha Ba Nu' and 'Bo Gia', also achieving significant commercial success. The director shared his mixed feelings of joy and the pressure of high expectations, aspiring to be recognized as a reputable director in the film industry.

'Mai' - A Story that Resonates

Advertisment

The film 'Mai' delves into the life of its titular character, a nearly 40-year-old masseuse portrayed by Phuong Anh Dao. The narrative explores themes of love, self-esteem, and single motherhood, with Tran Thanh himself playing a significant role in the story. This drama distinguishes itself by giving ample space for its characters to evolve, particularly focusing on Mai's internal struggles and her hesitant acceptance of love from a younger man. The director's approach to pacing and character development has been pivotal in creating a film that resonates deeply with audiences, both domestically and internationally.

Expanding Horizons: Vietnamese Cinema on the Global Stage

Following the international premiere of 'Mai', Tran Thanh plans to introduce the film to Taiwanese audiences, underscoring the Vietnamese film industry's ambitions to capture the attention of global viewers. This move is part of a broader trend of Vietnamese films seeking international acclaim and audience, as evidenced by the success of films like 'Hai Phuong' (Furie) and 'Bo Gia' in markets like the US. 'Mai's success adds to the growing recognition of Vietnamese cinema, suggesting a promising future for more Vietnamese films on the world stage.

The success of 'Mai' at both domestic and international box offices not only highlights the potential of Vietnamese cinema but also sets a precedent for future projects aiming for global audiences. As Tran Thanh prepares for his next project, a comedy slated for the 2025 Tet season, the film industry and audiences alike eagerly anticipate what will come next from this dynamic director. The journey of 'Mai' from a national sensation to an international premiere is a testament to the evolving narrative of Vietnamese cinema, signaling its readiness to charm film enthusiasts worldwide.