VIDO: Pioneering Vaccine Development and Infectious Disease Preparedness

The Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan, under the leadership of director and chief executive Volker Gerdts, is actively propelling the global fight against COVID-19 and future viral strains. VIDO is in a collaborative pursuit with companies across the globe, working towards providing solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the vaccines that are currently in use by humans have been tested at the VIDO facility, proving the significant role the organization plays in this global crisis.

Predicting Viral Mutations

Addressing the future of the COVID-19 virus, Gerdts emphasizes VIDO's effort towards combating emerging strains. To reduce response time to these variants, the organization is leveraging advanced tools such as artificial intelligence. The aim is to predict viral mutations and consequently develop vaccines that can provide protection against multiple pathogens. This innovative approach could potentially eliminate the need for booster shots, revolutionizing the way we combat infectious diseases.

High Containment Laboratory

Another feather in VIDO's cap is its high containment laboratory, one of the top three of its kind globally. The laboratory is a melting pot of international expertise, employing individuals from 30 different countries and providing training to researchers worldwide. The organization is also upgrading to a level four containment facility, a feat expected to be completed by mid-2025, enabling it to handle all types of pathogens.

Involvement in Animal Research

Further enhancing its contribution to global health, VIDO is constructing a new $100-million animal facility. This facility will allow the study of disease transmission between exotic species and humans, a critical aspect of vaccine development. VIDO is among the nine organizations globally with the capacity to conduct such advanced animal research. Gerdts expressed optimism about the impact of VIDO's research on global health, underscoring its potential to bring about significant changes in the world.