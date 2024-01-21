Victoria's Missing Teen: Public Assistance Sought in Search for Dylan Fraser

Victoria's community has been gripped with concern as 17-year-old Dylan Fraser remains missing. Last seen near the 2100 block of Vancouver Street in Victoria on January 16, the West Shore RCMP has been tirelessly searching for him since his reported disappearance on January 18. The RCMP has made a public appeal, seeking assistance from the public in locating Dylan.

A Community in Search

Dylan Fraser, known to frequently visit downtown Victoria, is a young man of both Caucasian and Indigenous descent. Standing at 5' 9'' tall and weighing 150 lbs, Dylan is recognized by his dark brown or black hair. Despite several leads and reported sightings, the RCMP's efforts to locate Dylan have yet to yield positive results. The search continues as the community rallies together in hope and concern.

Public Appeal for Assistance

The West Shore RCMP has turned to the public, urging anyone with information about Dylan's whereabouts to come forward. The need for public assistance underscores the urgency and seriousness of the situation, as every bit of information could potentially lead to Dylan's whereabouts.

How to Help

Anyone with information about Dylan Fraser's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police. Alternatively, people can reach out to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477. As the search for Dylan continues, the community is reminded of the vital role they play in ensuring his safe return.