Victoria's Legacy of Kindness: Embracing Charity and Compassion

Two decades ago, the streets of downtown Victoria were graced by an unprecedented gesture of kindness. The Kindness Crew, a group of young men from the University of Victoria, began a movement of compassion by simply giving out free hugs. Their actions rippled through the community, sparking a wave of goodwill that led to the creation of 'Extreme Kindness' tours across Canada and the United States. These tours saw the Kindness Crew volunteering in various cities, inspiring others to engage in acts of selflessness.

The Legacy Continues

Their legacy continues to shape Victoria, particularly through the annual Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) event, an awareness campaign promoting communal acts of kindness. What started as a one-day event has now evolved into a week-long celebration - RAK Week, set to take place from February 12 to 17. Participants are encouraged to share their acts of kindness on social media with the hashtag RAKweekYYJ, creating a virtual wave of positivity and compassion.

Charitable Initiatives in Victoria

The Victoria Foundation, steered by CEO Sandra Richardson, supports philanthropic efforts within the community. Putting its weight behind mentorship programs like Big Brothers Big Sisters and the John Howard Society, the Foundation is committed to enhancing community wellbeing. Its Community Grants Program offers funding for projects that improve quality of life, while a separate timeline for collaboration grants is set to be announced in spring.

Supporting Non-profit Initiatives

Adding to the list of activities lined up for RAK Week is a public screening of 'UnCharitable', a film advocating for non-profit support. The screening will be followed by a discussion featuring Dan Pallotta, the film's writer, and Bruce McDonald of Imagine Canada. Richardson emphasizes the importance of kindness and urges the community to participate in RAK Week. She believes in the transformative power of simple acts of kindness, a sentiment that is at the heart of the legacy left by the Kindness Crew.