Canada

Victoria’s Growing Diversity: A Closer Look at the 2021 Census Data

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Victoria’s Growing Diversity: A Closer Look at the 2021 Census Data

The bustle in the streets of Greater Victoria carries a richer array of accents, a broader palette of skin tones, and a more diverse blend of cultures today than ever before. According to the 2021 Census, the number of people identifying as part of a visible minority group in Greater Victoria has risen to 64,775. This figure represents 16.7% of the total population, a noticeable leap from the 14.1% recorded in the 2016 Census.

Behind the Numbers

This surge in diversity, however, does not bring Greater Victoria up to the provincial average in British Columbia, which stands at 34.4%. The region’s visible minorities are largely comprised of new immigrants, with three-quarters of recent immigrants falling into these groups. The leading visible minority groups in Victoria are the Chinese, South Asian, and Filipino communities.

Factors Fueling the Shift

The increase in ethnic diversity in Greater Victoria is attributed to a variety of factors. Federal government programs aimed at refugees, international students, and other newcomers have played a significant role. Moreover, the city’s climate, safety, and relatively lower cost of living compared to other B.C. cities, make Victoria an attractive choice for immigrants.

Challenges Amidst the Change

Despite the growing diversity, challenges persist. Housing shortages and high costs of living are issues impacting both local and immigrant populations. Newcomers often resort to services like the Inter-Cultural Association for assistance with housing, English language classes, employment, and schooling.

Testimonies of immigrants like Ienelle Delos Reyes, a student from the Philippines, highlight these issues. Despite the financial constraints due to rising living expenses, many, like Delos Reyes, appreciate the growing Filipino community and the quality of life in Victoria.

The demographic shift in Greater Victoria, while presenting challenges, also offers opportunities for the region to grow as a culturally rich and inclusive community. The increase in visible minorities is reshaping the region’s cultural landscape, presenting an opportunity to embrace diversity and foster inclusivity.

Canada Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

