Canada

Victorian-Era Investment Opportunity Beckons in Toronto’s Riverdale Neighbourhood

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Victorian-Era Investment Opportunity Beckons in Toronto’s Riverdale Neighbourhood

In a quaint corner of Toronto’s bustling Riverdale neighbourhood, a Victorian-era gem stands tall, embodying the city’s architectural history and the promise of a profitable future. At 47 Grant St., a semi-detached Victorian property is bidding farewell to its owners of 22 years, John and Madeline, and welcoming potential investors with an enticing proposition.

Meticulous Maintenance and Thoughtful Upgrades

The couple purchased the property as a retirement investment, and their diligent stewardship is evident at every corner. From the roof to the plumbing, electrical systems, joists, and windows – every aspect of the property has received careful attention, ensuring its longevity and appeal. The property’s charm is further accentuated by the thoughtful upgrades made over time, preserving its historical essence while infusing modern comfort and functionality.

A Cluster of Four Legal Apartments

Inside the charming exterior, the property unfolds into four legal apartments – each a unique representation of its character and the couple’s penchant for meticulous maintenance. The apartments are not just habitable spaces but homes adorned with amenities like in-unit laundry facilities and multiple bathrooms, making them an attractive choice for tenants seeking a harmonious blend of vintage charm and modern convenience.

Investment Potential Despite Low Cap Rate

The property, despite its low cap rate of 2.5 percent, spurred by the below-market rents offered to the long-term tenants, stands as a valuable investment opportunity. The asking price of $1,550,000 is a testament to its potential, with the ability to generate over $100,000 in gross rental income annually at current market rates.

Legacy of Affordable Housing

Listing agent Joanne Lake hopes that the property’s new owner will continue the legacy of John and Madeline. The couple’s approach to property management wasn’t solely profit-driven; they prioritized providing affordable housing in a city where the cost of living continues to climb. Their story is a reminder that investment opportunities can also be a chance to contribute positively to the community.

Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

