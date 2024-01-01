en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Victoria Tops Canada’s Credit Card Debt Charts: A Closer Look at the Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
Victoria Tops Canada’s Credit Card Debt Charts: A Closer Look at the Crisis

In 2023, the Canadian city with the highest per capita credit card debt was not one of the nation’s most populous urban centres, but rather, the picturesque harbour city of Victoria. According to a recent study conducted by Savvy New Canadians, Victoria’s average credit card debt per capita hit an alarming figure of $12,874, outpacing even Vancouver, which recorded $12,332 per capita. The third place was claimed by Oshawa, with an average of $7,505 per capita.

Victoria’s Debt Landscape

But the financial challenges in Victoria are not limited to credit card debt. The study also showed that Victoria held the unenviable second-highest position for consumer debt in Canada, trailing only behind Vancouver. David Leneveu, CEO of Rockmoor Wealth Management, pointed to several factors contributing to these high levels of debt, most notably rising inflation and soaring housing costs.

(Read Also: Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World Juniors)

Rising Living Costs and Debt

For Victoria, the situation is further complicated by its geographic location. The increased costs associated with travel, including ferry and air, coupled with pricier fuel on the Island, have added to the financial burdens of the city’s residents. As a result, more individuals are turning to credit cards for financial assistance, thereby increasing their susceptibility to debt.

(Read Also: Veteran Forward Ann-Sophie Bettez Joins Montreal’s Team in PWHL’s Inaugural Season)

Managing Credit Card Debt

While credit cards can offer temporary relief, Leneveu cautioned against the dangers posed by this form of debt, especially in light of fluctuating interest rates. These can potentially deepen the financial woes of those already grappling with high levels of debt. His advice for those struggling with debt included prompt payment of high-interest loans, budget creation, and consideration of debt consolidation options. These could involve less costly alternatives such as secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Seeking Financial Advice

Leneveu also emphasized the importance of seeking advice from financial advisors to devise debt management strategies tailored to individual needs. Once debts are cleared, he advised individuals to shift their focus towards saving or investing with the aim of building long-term wealth. He stressed that the journey to financial stability and wealth accumulation is a gradual process, requiring discipline, patience, and strategic planning.

Read More

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts for Third Consecutive Month, Challenging Economic Recovery

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Opening Bell 2024: A Preview of India's Economic and Cultural Milestones

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI's e-rupee Hits One Million Daily Transactions: A Digital Milestone

By Dil Bar Irshad

Commodity Trading Surge Marks End of 2024: Unpacking the Indian Scenario

By Dil Bar Irshad

BHEL Emerges as Lowest Bidder for NLC India's Rs 19,422-Crore Odisha P ...
@Business · 4 mins
BHEL Emerges as Lowest Bidder for NLC India's Rs 19,422-Crore Odisha P ...
heart comment 0
Myanmar’s Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report

By Muhammad Jawad

Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
K Club Resort Records Remarkable Revenue Rise Amid Pre-tax Losses

By BNN Correspondents

K Club Resort Records Remarkable Revenue Rise Amid Pre-tax Losses
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Leads Global Investment with $31.5 Billion Spending in 2023

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia's PIF Leads Global Investment with $31.5 Billion Spending in 2023
IPOs in 2023: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials

By Wojciech Zylm

IPOs in 2023: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
12 seconds
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
20 seconds
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
1 min
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 min
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
2 mins
PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
3 mins
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
3 mins
Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
3 mins
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
5 mins
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 min
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
5 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
25 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
28 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
31 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
40 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
43 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app