Victoria Tops Canada’s Credit Card Debt Charts: A Closer Look at the Crisis

In 2023, the Canadian city with the highest per capita credit card debt was not one of the nation’s most populous urban centres, but rather, the picturesque harbour city of Victoria. According to a recent study conducted by Savvy New Canadians, Victoria’s average credit card debt per capita hit an alarming figure of $12,874, outpacing even Vancouver, which recorded $12,332 per capita. The third place was claimed by Oshawa, with an average of $7,505 per capita.

Victoria’s Debt Landscape

But the financial challenges in Victoria are not limited to credit card debt. The study also showed that Victoria held the unenviable second-highest position for consumer debt in Canada, trailing only behind Vancouver. David Leneveu, CEO of Rockmoor Wealth Management, pointed to several factors contributing to these high levels of debt, most notably rising inflation and soaring housing costs.

Rising Living Costs and Debt

For Victoria, the situation is further complicated by its geographic location. The increased costs associated with travel, including ferry and air, coupled with pricier fuel on the Island, have added to the financial burdens of the city’s residents. As a result, more individuals are turning to credit cards for financial assistance, thereby increasing their susceptibility to debt.

Managing Credit Card Debt

While credit cards can offer temporary relief, Leneveu cautioned against the dangers posed by this form of debt, especially in light of fluctuating interest rates. These can potentially deepen the financial woes of those already grappling with high levels of debt. His advice for those struggling with debt included prompt payment of high-interest loans, budget creation, and consideration of debt consolidation options. These could involve less costly alternatives such as secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Seeking Financial Advice

Leneveu also emphasized the importance of seeking advice from financial advisors to devise debt management strategies tailored to individual needs. Once debts are cleared, he advised individuals to shift their focus towards saving or investing with the aim of building long-term wealth. He stressed that the journey to financial stability and wealth accumulation is a gradual process, requiring discipline, patience, and strategic planning.

