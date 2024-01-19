Victoria Police Seek Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Man with Dementia

The Victoria Police Department (VicPD) is immersed in a frantic search for Edgar, a 77-year-old man with dementia who has been reported missing. Last seen on January 16th in the 500-block of West Bay Terrace in Esquimalt, Edgar's disappearance has triggered significant concern for his well-being.

Details of the Missing Person

Edgar, who stands 6 feet tall with a medium build, is easily recognizable with his short white hair and long white beard. His clothing at the time of disappearance included a dark-colored jacket and pants, a red zip-up hoodie, a red baseball cap, and possibly rainbow-striped suspenders.

High Concern Due to Medical Condition

Given Edgar's dementia, his disappearance has raised alarm bells within the VicPD and the broader community. With the disease known to cause memory loss, disorientation, and difficulty in communicating or problem-solving, Edgar's safety is of paramount concern.

Urgent Call for Public Assistance

The VicPD is urging anyone who sees Edgar to immediately call 911. Known to move around on foot or by bus within the Esquimalt area, there's a high probability Edgar could be spotted in the vicinity. The police are also requesting that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact the VicPD Report Desk.