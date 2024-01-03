en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Victoria Police Cleared in Tragic Balcony Fall Incident

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
Victoria Police Cleared in Tragic Balcony Fall Incident

In a recent development, the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) has exonerated the Victoria Police Department (VicPD) of any connection to the tragic death of a woman who fell from the ninth-floor balcony of the Oswego Hotel. The incident, which transpired on the evening of November 3rd, saw the police being called to the scene following the distressing news of a woman teetering dangerously over the precipice of her balcony.

Incident Details

Despite the earnest efforts by trained negotiators to communicate with the woman, their attempts fell on deaf ears. The woman, unresponsive to their pleas, fell from her balcony to her untimely death. The immediate response from the medical team on site proved futile, as the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Investigation Outcome

The IIO initiated a full-scale investigation into the incident, with the aim to ascertain the sequence of events and to determine if the police actions, or lack thereof, were in any way contributory to the woman’s death. The investigation entailed a thorough review of witness testimonies, video footage from the scene, and meticulous examination of police records.

The IIO, upon conclusion of their investigation, found no evidence pointing towards any wrongdoing or negligence on the part of the Victoria Police Department. The actions of the police were deemed unconnected to the unfortunate demise of the woman.

Crisis Support Services

In the aftermath of the incident, the IIO underscored the significance of crisis support services available to the public. They reiterated the existence of a crisis line (310-6789) that connects individuals to the nearest crisis center for immediate aid. Additionally, they spotlighted the 24/7 operational 9-8-8 helpline, aimed at providing immediate support to individuals grappling with suicidal thoughts or mental health distress.

The tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the crucial role that support services play in society, and the importance of spreading awareness about these readily available resources.

0
Accidents Canada Mental Health Crisis
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
18 seconds ago
Port Kells Propane Leak: Evacuations and Road Closures in Surrey Neighbourhood
On Wednesday afternoon, Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood was brought to a sudden standstill. A propane leak at a local gas station triggered an immediate emergency response, leading to evacuations and road closures in the vicinity of 88 Avenue and Harvie Road. It was a situation that demanded swift and effective action, as emergency crews rushed
Port Kells Propane Leak: Evacuations and Road Closures in Surrey Neighbourhood
Expert Committee Convenes to Address Rising Road Accidents in Jammu
14 mins ago
Expert Committee Convenes to Address Rising Road Accidents in Jammu
Holiday Tragedy: Irish Tourist Drowns at Hutt Gully Beach
15 mins ago
Holiday Tragedy: Irish Tourist Drowns at Hutt Gully Beach
Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Boulder: A Call for Witnesses
5 mins ago
Elderly Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Boulder: A Call for Witnesses
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Leaves Veteran Fighting for Life
7 mins ago
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Leaves Veteran Fighting for Life
Haven Rd in Nelson Closes Following Single-Vehicle Crash
8 mins ago
Haven Rd in Nelson Closes Following Single-Vehicle Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
40 seconds
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
50 seconds
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
53 seconds
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
1 min
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
2 mins
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
2 mins
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
2 mins
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
3 mins
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
President Biden's Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration
3 mins
President Biden's Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app