Victoria Man Sues Wife for Secretly Spiking Food with THC

In a precedent-setting dispute, Victoria man and real estate investor, Darren Leith, has filed a civil lawsuit against his wife, Mollie Leith, in the B.C. Supreme Court. The basis of the lawsuit lies in Darren's claim that his wife confessed to secretly adding THC oil, a derivative of cannabis, to his breakfast cereal and other meals. The alleged motive behind her actions was to help alleviate his pain and anxiety. However, Darren asserts that the surreptitious THC consumption led to a decline in his professional performance, resulting in substantial income loss and missed opportunities.

The Unseen Consequences of Hidden THC

Darren's lawsuit includes claims for various types of damages. These encompass not only tangible losses such as income but also intangible ones like emotional distress and loss of enjoyment in life. The discovery of an oily substance in his cereal led Darren on a five-week investigation, during which he used urine test strips that consistently returned positive results for THC.

The Confession and the Fallout

Mollie Leith, an addictions counsellor by profession, initially denied the accusations. However, she later admitted to spiking his food with THC when confronted with the positive test results. Darren, who has been in recovery from alcoholism for over 14 years, stated that he only used THC or CBD oil sparingly and for severe pain. The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages, a type of compensation typically intended for punishment and deterrence, and rarely awarded in Canada.

Recovery and Legal Recourse

Darren claims that since ceasing THC intake, his symptoms of insomnia, fatigue, agitation, anxiety, and other health issues have notably improved. He is now seeking legal recourse for the alleged actions of his wife. As of now, the allegations have not yet been proven in court, and attempts to contact both parties and their legal representatives for comments have been unsuccessful.