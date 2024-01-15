Victoria Gold Corp. Hits Gold Production Target for 2023, Shows 11% Increase

Victoria Gold Corp., a renowned name in gold production, has recently announced its production results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the entire year. The figures underline the success of its Eagle Gold Mine situated in Yukon, Canada. The company reported a production of 41,982 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter. This contributed to the annual total of 166,730 ounces, successfully meeting the company’s predicted guidance for 2023, which was estimated between 160,000 and 180,000 ounces of gold.

An 11% Jump in Production

The Eagle Gold Mine showed an impressive 11% increase in production compared to the previous year. The President and CEO of Victoria Gold Corp., John McConnell, expressed his satisfaction with the consistent gold production throughout the year. He also emphasized the successful implementation of year-round stacking on the heap leach facility, which helped mitigate the impacts of seasonal production.

Financial Stability and Debt Reduction

Victoria Gold Corp. reported a positive free cash flow during Q4, which helped to further reduce its net debt. The company made a significant 11 million Canadian dollar payment against its Term Loan Facility and expects to fully repay it by the third quarter of 2024.

The Dublin Gulch Property and Gold Reserves

The Dublin Gulch Property, owned entirely by Victoria Gold, is home to the Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits. It covers approximately 555 square kilometers in central Yukon. The deposits have Proven and Probable Reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold. It’s worth noting that the company’s forward-looking statements regarding its strategy, plans, and financial performance expectations are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. These include those related to COVID-19 and other general business conditions.