Victoria City Council Greenlights Roundhouse Project: A Legacy in the Making

Victoria city council has greenlit the ambitious Roundhouse project, an extensive development in Vic West that is set to redefine the city's skyline with 1,870 residential units across nine towers. The towers, ranging from 10 to 32 stories high, will be nestled in the heart of Vic West, at 251 Esquimalt Rd., 210 Kimta Rd., and 355 Catherine St. The project, in the pipeline for over 15 years, is helmed by Ken Mariash, the principal of Focus Equities.

Potential Shift from Condos to Rentals

Mariash mooted the idea of converting some of the condominiums into purpose-built rentals, a strategic move in response to the high demand for rental units. In contrast to condos that are typically constructed sequentially to compete for buyers, these rental units can be built simultaneously, accelerating the completion of the project.

Commercial Space, Community Amenities, and Heritage Restoration

The Roundhouse project is more than just a residential development. It envisions a vibrant community, featuring commercial spaces and community amenities. A significant aspect of the project is the restoration of a national historic site, indicating a commitment to preserving the city's rich heritage while ushering in modernity.

Addressing Concerns and Moving Forward

Despite receiving preliminary approval, the project is yet to cross a few hurdles. Councillors Stephen Hammond and Marg Gardiner have raised concerns about the project's impact on the Victoria Harbour Water Airport. These concerns are expected to be addressed in consultation with Transport Canada, following which the bylaws will be adopted. The majority of the council, including Mayor Marianne Alto, voted in favor of the project, citing the city's compelling need for more housing and their positive response to the affordable housing component of the project.

Work on the project is expected to kick off this year, with the first phase likely comprising affordable housing, heritage remediation, and amenities. While some residents oppose the project due to its considerable scale, supporters believe it will create a vibrant community and preserve the heritage site. Mariash, who has been involved with the site for over 25 years, is keen to see the project through, viewing it as a legacy and a passion.