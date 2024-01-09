en English
Canada

Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer’s Sentencing Hearing

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer’s Sentencing Hearing

Windsor’s Superior Court of Justice recently held a sentencing hearing for Mario Mouamer, a former denturist convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 different victims. The victims, aged between 23 and 65, were exploited between January 2013 and June 2017.

Victim Impact Statements

Assistant Crown attorney Tim Kavanagh read out the victim impact statements from four women who had fallen prey to Mouamer’s misconduct. All four victims elucidated the profound impact of the abuse on their lives. One woman detailed a significant loss of confidence, describing her inability to be alone at night or attend appointments without a companion.

The victims recounted how Mouamer would touch them inappropriately under the guise of professional appointments, rubbing against their buttocks and groin with an erection while inspecting their mouths. The recurring narrative painted a disturbing picture of abuse of trust.

Prosecution and Defence Proposals

The prosecution, led by Kavanagh, is seeking a 42-month federal prison term for Mouamer. They have also proposed a 10-year ban on owning weapons and mandatory DNA sampling for police databases. In contrast, the defence is advocating for a conditional home sentence.

Verdict Awaited

Justice George King, who is presiding over the case, noted the wide range of potential penalties. With the sentencing set for March 11, 2024, the victims and the public eagerly await the verdict. King also expressed concern over Mouamer appearing virtually instead of in person, hinting at the gravity of the offences. With the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA) registration for 20 years also on the table, the case remains a significant point of interest in the community.

Canada Courts & Law Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

