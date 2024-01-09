Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer’s Sentencing Hearing

Windsor’s Superior Court of Justice recently held a sentencing hearing for Mario Mouamer, a former denturist convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 different victims. The victims, aged between 23 and 65, were exploited between January 2013 and June 2017.

Victim Impact Statements

Assistant Crown attorney Tim Kavanagh read out the victim impact statements from four women who had fallen prey to Mouamer’s misconduct. All four victims elucidated the profound impact of the abuse on their lives. One woman detailed a significant loss of confidence, describing her inability to be alone at night or attend appointments without a companion.

The victims recounted how Mouamer would touch them inappropriately under the guise of professional appointments, rubbing against their buttocks and groin with an erection while inspecting their mouths. The recurring narrative painted a disturbing picture of abuse of trust.

Prosecution and Defence Proposals

The prosecution, led by Kavanagh, is seeking a 42-month federal prison term for Mouamer. They have also proposed a 10-year ban on owning weapons and mandatory DNA sampling for police databases. In contrast, the defence is advocating for a conditional home sentence.

Verdict Awaited

Justice George King, who is presiding over the case, noted the wide range of potential penalties. With the sentencing set for March 11, 2024, the victims and the public eagerly await the verdict. King also expressed concern over Mouamer appearing virtually instead of in person, hinting at the gravity of the offences. With the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA) registration for 20 years also on the table, the case remains a significant point of interest in the community.