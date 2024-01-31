Vernon's Cobbler's Rack Offers Reward After Theft

The tranquility of Vernon was shattered last Sunday when a local shoe store, Cobbler's Rack, fell victim to burglary. As the morning dew was settling down around 6 a.m., an uninvited intruder shattered two windows, reaching into the heart of the establishment and making away with several high-end leather handbags. The incident has not only put a dent in the store's inventory but also shaken the community's sense of security.

Store Announces Reward to Nab Culprit

In a move that reflects the store's determination to bring the culprit(s) to justice, Cobbler's Rack has announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individual or individuals responsible. The store has expedited covering the damaged windows with plywood, simultaneously posting a bright-yellow notice to inform and rally community members. The store's message is clear: it is time for the community to band together and aid in the investigation.

Cobbler's Rack Urges Public to Step Forward

While the physical damage to the store is evident, the emotional distress caused to the team at Cobbler's Rack is profound. This sentiment was shared with the public in a recent Facebook post, wherein the store expressed its concern for both the business and the community's well-being. The store is urging the public to reach out to the RCMP with any details that might assist in the investigation, emphasizing the importance of confidentiality and the role each individual can play in restoring the community's peace.

Not the First Instance of Theft

This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of a similar incident that occurred two years ago, making it the second time the Cobbler's Rack has been targeted. The recurrence of such incidents highlights the need for increased vigilance and improved security measures. Currently, the investigation is in the hands of the RCMP, with the community eagerly awaiting a breakthrough.