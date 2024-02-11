Vernon Winter Carnival's Figure Skating Ice Show: A Jumanji-Inspired Spectacle

A Spectacle on Ice: Vernon Winter Carnival's Figure Skating Extravaganza

On February 24, 2024, the Kal Tire Place in Vernon will be transformed into a mesmerizing world of ice, music, and movement as the Vernon Figure Skating Club presents its annual Figure Skating Ice Show. This year's event, inspired by the movie Jumanji, promises a thrilling evening of skating performances, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit society that has been an integral part of the community since 1961.

A Celebration of Skating Talent

The Ice Show will feature skaters of all ages and abilities from the Vernon Figure Skating Club, each bringing their unique skills and energy to the ice. This inclusive event is a testament to the club's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting a love for figure skating among its members.

Kimberly Pitino, a board member of the club and participant in the Ice Show, shares her enthusiasm for the event: "It's a fantastic opportunity for skaters of all levels to showcase their hard work and passion for the sport. The camaraderie and support among the participants make it an unforgettable experience."

Jumanji on Ice: A Narrated Adventure

In keeping with the 64th annual Winter Carnival's theme of games, this year's skating program will take audiences on a captivating journey through the world of Jumanji. Skaters will don animal costumes and bring the movie's enchanting characters to life on the ice.

The entire performance will be narrated, ensuring that the audience remains engrossed in the story as it unfolds on the ice. This creative approach to the Ice Show is sure to delight both figure skating enthusiasts and those new to the sport.

Supporting a Cherished Community Institution

As a non-profit organization, the Vernon Figure Skating Club relies on events like the Ice Show to fund its operations and programs. By attending the event, audience members will not only be treated to an evening of spectacular skating but will also be supporting a cherished community institution.

The Figure Skating Ice Show is just one of the many events organized by the Middlebury Figure Skating Club throughout the year. With its commitment to promoting figure skating and fostering talent, the club continues to be a beloved part of the community.

A Night to Remember: The Magic of the Vernon Winter Carnival's Figure Skating Ice Show

As the lights dim and the music swells, the audience at the Kal Tire Place will be transported to the world of Jumanji, where skaters from the Vernon Figure Skating Club will weave a tale of adventure and camaraderie on the ice. This annual event, a highlight of the 64th annual Winter Carnival, is more than just a figure skating showcase; it's a celebration of the community's passion for the sport and the club that has nurtured generations of skaters.

With its captivating performances, creative storytelling, and commitment to supporting a cherished community institution, the Vernon Winter Carnival's Figure Skating Ice Show is an event not to be missed. So, mark your calendars for February 24, 2024, and join the Vernon Figure Skating Club for an unforgettable evening of magic and wonder on the ice.