Venezuelan TikTok Star Probed by Child Services, Admits Preferring US Over Canada for Benefits

Venezuelan TikTok influencer Leonel Moreno, notorious for advising migrants on squatting in U.S. homes, faces a child services investigation for exploiting his daughter in his controversial posts. Moreno, who boasts over 500,000 followers, has candidly shared his journey from Venezuela to the U.S., openly admitting his preference for the U.S. over Canada due to the lack of 'free things' in the latter. His actions raise critical questions about the abuse of U.S. hospitality and the exploitation of social media platforms for personal gain.

Advertisment

From Venezuela to Virality: Moreno's Controversial Ascent

Moreno's rise to infamy began with his migration journey from Venezuela, traversing through 12 countries before settling in the U.S. His TikTok and Instagram content, filled with guides on how to live for free by exploiting U.S. laws and generosity, quickly caught the attention of many. Despite the backlash, Moreno doubled down, declaring squatting as the 'American dream' and misusing his free speech rights in the U.S. His recent admission of using his one-year-old daughter as a prop in these guides has led to a child services probe, showcasing the dark side of his influence.

Exploiting Generosity: Moreno's Life in the U.S.

Advertisment

In stark contrast to his failed asylum attempt in Canada, Moreno has found a way to manipulate the U.S. system to his advantage. His social media is littered with videos showing how to squat in uninhabited houses, claim abandoned vehicles, and live off donations and government assistance without working. Moreno's portrayal of these acts as part of the 'American dream' not only glorifies illegal activities but also misleads vulnerable migrants into potentially harmful situations, all while profiting from online donations and exploiting his daughter's image for sympathy and financial gain.

The Consequences and Criticisms

The backlash against Moreno's actions is mounting, with critics blaming lax U.S. immigration policies for enabling such behavior. Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno (no relation to Leonel Moreno) has pointed fingers at the Biden administration, suggesting that such 'lawless behavior' is a direct result of the current border policies. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan community, along with wider audiences, is appalled by Moreno's exploitation of his child and manipulation of the system, prompting a deeper examination of the impact of social media influencers on immigration narratives and the ethical boundaries they cross for fame and profit.

As the investigation into Moreno's actions unfolds, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the complex interplay between immigration, social media influence, and the exploitation of legal and social systems. It underscores the need for a critical reassessment of how stories like Moreno's are allowed to proliferate and the potential harm they can cause to individuals and communities navigating the challenges of migration and integration.