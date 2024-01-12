Velan Inc. Reports Q3 Financial Results: Decrease in Revenue, Increase in Backlog

Industrial valve titan, Velan Inc., unveiled its financial results for the third quarter ending November 30, 2023. The Montreal-based company, traded under the symbol VLN on the Toronto Stock Exchange, witnessed a dip in revenue, with sales plunging 15% to $80.9 million. The drop is primarily attributed to curtailed operations in North America and a contrast with hefty orders from the previous year.

Financial Struggles Amid Operational Challenges

The company’s gross profit also saw a significant decline, falling from $29.0 million to $16.4 million. This reduction is attributed to a decrease in business volume and the execution of a low-margin project. Despite these setbacks, Velan Inc. experienced a surge in its backlog by 4.5% to $485.0 million. This increase was spurred by robust bookings in Europe, particularly nuclear orders in France and oil and gas contracts in Italy.

Optimism Amidst Setbacks

Despite the financial hurdles, the company maintains an optimistic outlook on future growth opportunities. Its focus is now on strengthening the organization after terminating an acquisition agreement with Flowserve Corporation. Velan Inc. underscored the demand for their products, heavily influenced by energy transition trends, and anticipates a rise in shipments in the fourth quarter.

Velan Inc.’s Nine-Month Financial Report

For the nine-month period ended November 30, 2023, the company reported a decrease in sales, a drop in gross profit, and the net loss widened to $17.7 million from $8.3 million in the previous year. While bookings saw a decrease, they remained strong, especially for Italian operations, and the backlog continued to expand. Despite the financial dips, Velan’s financial position is sturdy, with $26.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, even though this signifies a reduction from the beginning of the fiscal year.

Velan Inc. has invited interested parties to attend the third quarter conference call on January 12, 2024. Founded in 1950, Velan Inc. has evolved into a leading industrial valve manufacturer with global operations. The company’s forward-looking statements remain subject to risks and uncertainties disclosed in its filings with securities commissions.