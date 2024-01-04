en English
VDICSS to Host Poetry Workshop Tailored for Queer Community

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
VDICSS to Host Poetry Workshop Tailored for Queer Community

The Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Service Society (VDICSS) is set to host a multi-evening poetry workshop starting January 11, specifically tailored for the local queer community. In an effort to ensure the safety and privacy of its participants, the location of the event will only be disclosed upon registration.

Creating a Safe and Supportive Space

The initiative, aimed at creating a safe and supportive space, emphasizes pre-registration to facilitate proper planning and to ensure that adequate supplies are available. The workshop, which will span six weeks, is being facilitated by local author Michelle Doege.

Nurturing Creativity and Self-Discovery

The press release from VDICSS indicates that the workshop sessions are dedicated to nurturing creativity, self-discovery, and community engagement among 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals. Michelle Doege highlights the significance of these sessions as platforms for listening, learning, and expressing oneself through poetry.

Challenging Societal Norms and Promoting Unity

The workshops also serve as a means to challenge societal norms, celebrate diversity, and promote unity within the community. Funded by the Government of Canada, the workshops are accessible to all 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals interested in poetry, with no prerequisite experience level required. Registration details are provided for those interested in joining.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Canada

