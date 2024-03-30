Vatican's Unfulfilled Promises: Indigenous Cultural Items Await Repatriation to Canada

Recent investigations have highlighted a significant gap between the Vatican's commitments to Indigenous reconciliation and the actual repatriation of cultural items to Inuit, Métis, and First Nations groups in Canada. Despite several key figures, including Pope Francis, expressing support for the return of these items, tangible progress remains elusive. This article delves into the timeline of commitments, conversations, and the current status of repatriation efforts.

Initial Commitments and Conversations

In December 2021, Father Nicola Mapelli, curator of the Vatican's Anima Mundi museum, proposed a visit to the Mackenzie Delta area to learn more about a Western Arctic kayak, hinting at a possible tour for the item. By March 2022, dialogue with Indigenous delegates highlighted a willingness from the Vatican to consider repatriation. Natan Obed, an Inuit leader, shared optimism following these discussions, noting the open-minded approach of the Vatican's curator. However, these promising conversations have yet to translate into action.

Papal Visit and Continued Promises

During the papal visit to Canada in July 2022, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni and Pope Francis himself made statements supporting the promotion of Indigenous cultures and the possibility of repatriating cultural items. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops echoed this sentiment, pledging continued dialogue with Indigenous communities. Yet, as of April 2023, the only significant gesture has been the temporary return of a 200-year-old wampum belt, with no permanent repatriations reported.

The Gap Between Words and Action

Despite the Vatican's acknowledgment of the need for restitution, as Pope Francis highlighted by invoking the commandment 'Thou shalt not steal,' the absence of direct action speaks volumes. Indigenous groups continue to await the return of their cultural heritage, held within the walls of the Vatican's museums. This stagnation occurs amidst a global movement where other institutions are actively returning items acquired during the colonial era.