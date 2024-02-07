Vancouver's Oakridge Park: A New Dawn in Retail Landscape Set for Spring 2025

A new epoch in Vancouver's retail landscape is set to dawn with the grand opening of Oakridge Park in Spring 2025. Formerly known as Oakridge Centre, the reimagined mixed-use development is an ambitious project that began in 2019, reaching a significant procession in Summer 2020 with a decision to accelerate the completion of a major portion of the development.

A New Era for Oakridge

Replacing the former mall, Oakridge Park expands into a multifaceted complex that seamlessly integrates retail, dining, office, residential, community, and public park spaces. With over 100 businesses and 650,000 sq ft of retail space set to open by Spring 2025, the development promises to breathe new life into the city's retail sector. Luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Christian Louboutin are among the first standalone shops announced for the center, affirming Oakridge Park's commitment to providing a premium shopping experience.

Immersive Experience and Future-Proof Design

The redevelopment is a partnership between Westbank and Quadreal Property Group, with Quadreal having acquired the mall in 2017 for its redevelopment. The project's design sets it apart as future-proof, offering an immersive experience with a focus on food, wellness, and integrated major public parks, alongside striking architecture. Up to 10% of the retail space will be geared towards wellness, fitness, and spa services, including a large-scale wellness club.

Culinary and Cultural Highlights

Further enhancing Oakridge Park's appeal is the much-anticipated opening of a new flagship ballet academy for the Goh Academy and Canada's second Time Out Market food hall. The food hall concept will feature 17 live cooking kitchens, bars, a coffee shop, and cultural spaces, with an opening concurrent with the other retailers in Spring 2025. This addition is set to transform Oakridge Park into a hub of culinary delight and cultural immersion, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of Vancouver's retail landscape.