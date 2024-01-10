en English
Canada

Vancouver Vigil Honours Homicide Victims, Calls for Justice System Reforms

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Vancouver Vigil Honours Homicide Victims, Calls for Justice System Reforms

In the chilly winter air of Vancouver, an emotionally charged vigil was held, honouring the lives of 14 women, victims of merciless homicide. Among these were Kiara Agnew hailing from Dawson Creek, Isabelle Thomas from Prince George, and an unnamed woman from Chetwynd. The heartrending event was organized by Vancouver Rape Relief, a group dedicated to fighting violence against women.

Remembering the Victims

The participants of the vigil held high signs displaying the names, ages, and the dates of the murders of the victims, a chilling reminder of the lives lost. Kiara Agnew, whose life was tragically cut short while she was vacationing in Mexico on March 3, 2023, was remembered. Her remains were repatriated to Canada following the arrest of her boyfriend, Ryan Friesen, their return made possible by community fundraising efforts.

Also paid tribute to was Isabelle Thomas, who was discovered lifeless in her home in Prince George on July 18, 2023. Her death led to a first-degree murder charge against Zain Wood. A second female victim from Prince George, her name still undisclosed, who was killed a day before Thomas on July 17, 2023, was also remembered at the vigil.

A Call for Reform

While the vigil served as a space to mourn and remember, it was also a call to action. Vancouver Rape Relief highlighted the absence of names for three of the victims, their identities hidden behind the veil of anonymity. They urged the authorities to disclose their identities in order to properly honour and mourn them.

The organization also used the event as a platform to demand improvements in the Criminal Justice System. They called for increased supervision and monitoring of men with histories of domestic violence, a crucial step towards preventing further harm to women.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

