en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Vancouver Ushers in 2024 with a Week of Diverse Events

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Vancouver Ushers in 2024 with a Week of Diverse Events

As the clock strikes midnight, ringing in 2024, Vancouver prepares to delight its inhabitants and visitors with a plethora of events that promise to brighten the frosty January days. From the thrilling chill of the annual Penguin Plunge to the warm glow of the Lights of Hope display, the city is set to serve a vibrant platter of experiences.

Penguin Plunge and Polar Bear Swims

On January 1, Rocky Point Park Pier springs to life with the Penguin Plunge. This annual fundraising event invites brave souls to dive into the icy waters, with proceeds supporting local initiatives. Participants can warm up afterwards with treats and drinks available for purchase. The city also hosts the 104th Vancouver Polar Bear Swim at English Bay, offering a refreshing and invigorating start to the new year.

Brightening the Winter Nights

The Lights of Hope display at St. Paul’s Hospital continues to enchant visitors until January 5. Over 100,000 lights twinkle in the winter night, a beacon of hope and support for the hospital’s foundation. Meanwhile, the Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum transports guests back to the 1920s with festive decorations, captivating entertainment, and enchanting carousel rides until January 5.

Entertainment On and Off Ice

The York Theatre stages East Van Panto’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for both in-person audiences and online on-demand viewers, offering a magical journey through this timeless tale until January 7. Ice skating enthusiasts can glide across the Robson Square Ice Rink, open daily until February 29. On January 2, the city’s pride, the Vancouver Canucks, face off against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Arena in a thrilling hockey match.

Cultural Exploration and Culinary Delights

Science World’s exhibition on James Cameron’s deep-sea explorations offers a fascinating journey into the unknown, providing insight into the mysteries of the ocean depths until January 1. For a unique dining experience, the H Tasting Lounge presents Winterlust, a seasonal menu enjoyed in private domes adorned with festive decor, available through February. In addition, the city will host numerous concerts and performances at venues such as the Fortune Sound Club, Vogue Theatre, and Commodore Ballroom.

0
Canada Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events

By Salman Khan

Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Micro Logistics Group Inc. Wins Legal Dispute Over Botched Move

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Indian Government Designates Canada-Based Gangster Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder as a Terrorist

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rising Food Prices and Declining Cooking Skills: A Double Whammy for C ...
@Canada · 18 mins
Rising Food Prices and Declining Cooking Skills: A Double Whammy for C ...
heart comment 0
Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis
2024: A Year of Spectacular Sky Shows with Peak Northern Lights and Celestial Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024: A Year of Spectacular Sky Shows with Peak Northern Lights and Celestial Events
Tenant Jaclyn Reinhart Finally Receives Security Deposit after Long Dispute

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tenant Jaclyn Reinhart Finally Receives Security Deposit after Long Dispute
Ontario’s 2023 Legislative Changes: Impacts on Finances, Industries, and Daily Life

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario's 2023 Legislative Changes: Impacts on Finances, Industries, and Daily Life
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
52 seconds
New Year Ushers in Over 100 Newborns in Gauteng Public Healthcare Facilities
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
53 seconds
Toronto Gears Up for New Year's Day 2024: Changes in City Services and Major Events
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
1 min
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Stage Set for Backups Daccord and Thompson
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
1 min
Health Authorities Urge Travelers to Prioritize Health and Safety this Holiday Season
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 min
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break
1 min
UConn Huskies Ready to Roar against DePaul after Rejuvenating Break
Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family
2 mins
Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family
UK Scientists and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
2 mins
UK Scientists and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle
3 mins
Ketamine Treatment Ends Woman's Lifelong Stutter: A Medical Miracle
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 min
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
8 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
13 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
56 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app