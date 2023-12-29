en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Vancouver Underground Shop Sells Drugs at Cost, Aiming for Harm Reduction

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:58 pm EST
Vancouver Underground Shop Sells Drugs at Cost, Aiming for Harm Reduction

In the heart of downtown Vancouver, tucked away in a backstreet, a clandestine establishment is challenging traditional views on drug control. Selling drugs like cocaine, heroin, and meth at cost, this underground shop is operating under the ethos of harm reduction and life preservation.

A Different Approach to the Drug Crisis

Amidst the bustling streets of Vancouver, this shop provides drugs that are marketed as pure, free from the adulterants commonly found in street drugs. The prices are significantly lower, positioning the shop as a safer alternative for those entangled in substance abuse. Phoenix, a regular customer, managed to purchase a half gram of cocaine for a mere C$33, a bargain considering its purity.

Controversial, Yet Life-Saving?

The shop goes beyond just selling drugs, offering complimentary supplies like syringes, needles, and other paraphernalia for consumption. After securing her cocaine, Phoenix, like other patrons, combined it with fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to achieve her desired high. This controversial approach is seen by the owners as a means to control the quality of drugs being consumed, potentially reducing the harm associated with impure substances.

The Role of Harm Reduction

In the face of an escalating drug crisis, this shop’s controversial approach to harm reduction presents a stark contrast to other measures. The Government of Canada is working to address the overdose crisis through funding for projects, prevention and education efforts, increased access to treatment and harm reduction programs, and substance controls. However, the owners of the shop believe they’re playing a role in reducing harm associated with drug use by providing safer alternatives and promoting responsible consumption. This unorthodox approach operates in a legal gray area, fraught with political and legal implications.

The narrative of this clandestine shop is a microcosm of the broader drug crisis. As the drug-related death toll continues to rise, and as fentanyl becomes an increasingly prevalent cause of these fatalities, unconventional approaches to harm reduction like this shop in Vancouver might become more common. But whether these methods will be accepted by law enforcement and society at large, or if they’ll spark a paradigm shift in how the world views drug control, remains to be seen.

0
Canada Crime Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

comment avatar

Vancouver underground store sells drugs at cost, aiming to reduce harm - Waipricenews

· 3 days ago

[…] Source link […]

Log in to comment

Related news

NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis

By Salman Khan

British Columbia Film Industry: A Year of Strife, Struggle, and Hope

By Sakchi Khandelwal

BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve: North America Ramps Up Efforts to Prevent Impaired Dri ...
@Canada · 1 hour
New Year's Eve: North America Ramps Up Efforts to Prevent Impaired Dri ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Immigration: The Challenges Immigrants Face in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating Immigration: The Challenges Immigrants Face in Canada
Toronto to Join Ontario’s One-Fare Transit Program in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Toronto to Join Ontario's One-Fare Transit Program in 2024
Montreal’s Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal's Wellington Street: A Success Story Amid Commercial Vacancies
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul

By Salman Khan

Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
21 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
27 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
31 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
32 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
34 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
36 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
44 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
44 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
45 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
27 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
44 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
47 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app