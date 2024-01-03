Vancouver Transit Users Brace for Potential Strike

Metro Vancouver transit users are on high alert as they face a potential strike by workers of the Coast Mountain Bus Company. CUPE Local 4500, the union representing approximately 180 supervisors, has issued a 72-hour strike notice that could initiate job action starting from 8 a.m. Saturday. The union’s primary demand is increased staffing to address what they term as ‘unmanageable workloads’ and they plan to start their action with an overtime ban.

Unresolved Issues Despite Expired Agreement

The last collective agreement between the union and the company expired at the end of 2022. Since then, despite the company offering the same wage increase that other employees have accepted, the union has been pushing for further negotiations to resolve their issues. The union’s members had voted 100% in favour of a strike mandate last month, revealing a unanimous dissatisfaction with the current working conditions and compensation.

Potential Impact on Transit Services

While Coast Mountain Bus Company’s President, Michael McDaniel, remains optimistic that there won’t be substantial service impacts, the union warns that the public may notice disruptions. These could include buses not running on schedule or not running at all, severely affecting the approximately 300,000 people who use the bus service across the Lower Mainland every day.

Open to Negotiations

Despite the looming threat of a strike, the union maintains its willingness to return to negotiations if the employer shows readiness to address their concerns. This potential for dialogue offers a glimmer of hope for Metro Vancouver’s transit users who are bracing themselves for the potential impact come Saturday.

