en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vancouver Transit Users Brace for Potential Strike

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
Vancouver Transit Users Brace for Potential Strike

Metro Vancouver transit users are on high alert as they face a potential strike by workers of the Coast Mountain Bus Company. CUPE Local 4500, the union representing approximately 180 supervisors, has issued a 72-hour strike notice that could initiate job action starting from 8 a.m. Saturday. The union’s primary demand is increased staffing to address what they term as ‘unmanageable workloads’ and they plan to start their action with an overtime ban.

Unresolved Issues Despite Expired Agreement

The last collective agreement between the union and the company expired at the end of 2022. Since then, despite the company offering the same wage increase that other employees have accepted, the union has been pushing for further negotiations to resolve their issues. The union’s members had voted 100% in favour of a strike mandate last month, revealing a unanimous dissatisfaction with the current working conditions and compensation.

Potential Impact on Transit Services

While Coast Mountain Bus Company’s President, Michael McDaniel, remains optimistic that there won’t be substantial service impacts, the union warns that the public may notice disruptions. These could include buses not running on schedule or not running at all, severely affecting the approximately 300,000 people who use the bus service across the Lower Mainland every day.

Open to Negotiations

Despite the looming threat of a strike, the union maintains its willingness to return to negotiations if the employer shows readiness to address their concerns. This potential for dialogue offers a glimmer of hope for Metro Vancouver’s transit users who are bracing themselves for the potential impact come Saturday.

In other news, residents in Surrey are dealing with road closures due to a propane leak, the BC Trucking Association expresses overpass crash concerns, a convicted murderer has been found dead in prison, a sexual assault investigation is underway in Burnaby, a new rapid bus line is being introduced in Surrey and Delta, property taxes are set to increase due to soaring real estate values in B.C., five coast guard members tragically lost their lives in a plane collision in Tokyo, and Vancouver welcomes the new year with the annual Polar Bear Swim.

0
Business Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
36 seconds ago
Slight Decline for Senseonics Holdings Inc as Trading Session Begins
The year kicked off with a slight decline in the stock of Senseonics Holdings Inc, a company in the Healthcare sector. The trading session on January 2, 2024, opened at $0.56, indicating a 1.77% decrease from the previous session. The stock’s value oscillated between $0.56 and $0.58 throughout the day, eventually settling at $0.57. This
Slight Decline for Senseonics Holdings Inc as Trading Session Begins
'Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG Is Not Enough' Unveiled: A Fresh Perspective on Corporate Responsibility
47 seconds ago
'Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG Is Not Enough' Unveiled: A Fresh Perspective on Corporate Responsibility
Keros Therapeutics Announces Plans for $120 Million Public Offering
48 seconds ago
Keros Therapeutics Announces Plans for $120 Million Public Offering
HeartSciences Calls for Shareholder Votes; iRhythm Technologies Acquires CE Mark
37 seconds ago
HeartSciences Calls for Shareholder Votes; iRhythm Technologies Acquires CE Mark
Array Technologies: Analysts' Mixed Sentiments Amid Strong Financial Indicators
38 seconds ago
Array Technologies: Analysts' Mixed Sentiments Amid Strong Financial Indicators
ResMed Set to Announce Q2 2024 Results: A Look at the Stakeholders' Expectations
39 seconds ago
ResMed Set to Announce Q2 2024 Results: A Look at the Stakeholders' Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
30 seconds
Natalia Maliszewska: From Doping Violations to Redemption Hopes for 2026 Olympics
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
40 seconds
Quality of Sleep Linked to Cognitive Health, Study Finds
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
44 seconds
Woodi Washington Commits to Sixth Season with Oklahoma Sooners
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
2 mins
Florida Panthers Lock in Uvis Balinskis with Two-Year Contract Extension
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
2 mins
Charlie Weis Critiques James Franklin's Post-Peach Bowl Remarks
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
2 mins
Stacey King Recalls How He Coined 'Jimmy Buckets' for NBA Star Jimmy Butler
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
2 mins
Adam Kolarek: From Dodgers' Struggles to Angels' Gamble
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
2 mins
Ben Askren Sheds Light on Robert Whittaker's UFC 290 Defeat
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
3 mins
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
16 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app