Vancouver Restaurants Turn to Reservation Deposits to Combat No-Shows

As the culinary scene in Vancouver evolves, an increasing number of restaurants are adopting reservation deposits or fees to combat the issue of no-shows. This controversial trend has made dining out a more costly affair for patrons and sparked a debate on fair practices in the restaurant industry.

Reservation Deposits: A Pricey Ticket to Dining

From placing a hold on a customer's credit card to demanding upfront deposits, prepayment of meals, or even a charity donation for reservation confirmation, restaurants are employing diverse strategies to mitigate the revenue losses caused by no-shows. For some patrons, like Julia, a local diner, these charges are becoming increasingly burdensome. Speaking from experience, Julia reveals how some establishments are requesting deposits north of $60, with the amount being charged to the customer's credit card months in advance.

Affordability and the Interest Factor

This practice has raised eyebrows among patrons, stirring concerns about affordability and the potential for restaurants to earn interest on these advance deposits. With the rising cost of living, should dining out become a luxury that requires such substantial upfront investments? Furthermore, is it ethical for establishments to potentially earn interest on these deposits?

The Industry's Perspective

According to the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association (BCRFSA), this trend is not as widespread as it seems. Ian Tostensen, a representative from the BCRFSA, acknowledges that certain high-end restaurants are resorting to such practices. However, he points out that there are other effective ways of reducing no-shows that do not involve upfront payments. Online reservation systems with reminders and confirmation requests are a case in point. He also emphasizes the role of customer etiquette in this matter. Alerting the restaurant in a timely manner when unable to honor a reservation can go a long way in curbing this issue.

Amid this ongoing debate, Julia calls for better fair practice measures from restaurants concerning reservation charges. It remains to be seen how this trend will impact the dining culture in Vancouver and whether restaurants will find a balance between combating no-shows and maintaining customer goodwill.