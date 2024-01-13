en English
Business

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024: A Major Hub for Mining Investment

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), a significant gathering for junior mining investment in Canada, is set to take place on January 21-22, 2024, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Cassiar Gold Corp. extends an open invitation to all attendees to visit their stand at Booth 201 during the event.

Keynote Speakers and Global Dynamics

The conference will feature influential keynote speakers such as former BC Premier Christy Clark and former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall. These respected figures will be joined by esteemed economists, money managers, and investors to discuss and deliberate on the shifting global dynamics towards de-globalization. This shift has led to an increased demand for vital natural resources, now being viewed as matters of national security.

Investment Opportunities in Mining

The VRIC serves as a significant platform for potential investors to explore investment opportunities in the mining industry. With over 300 companies in attendance, ranging from early-stage explorers to advanced producing mines, the conference provides a comprehensive overview of the industry’s landscape. The event, which has been successfully running for 25 years, annually attracts over 5000 investors interested in mining.

Stratabound Minerals Corp.’s Involvement

Stratabound Minerals Corp., another company participating in the conference, will host an investor presentation and reception in Vancouver. The company is actively progressing with its Fremont Gold development project in California’s historic Mother Lode Gold Belt and holds a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects. The VRIC presents an excellent opportunity for investors to engage directly with such companies, further enhancing the event’s importance in the mining investment sphere.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

