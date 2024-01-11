en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Vancouver Island Spas Shine on Spas of America’s ‘Top 100 Spas of 2023’ List

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Vancouver Island Spas Shine on Spas of America’s ‘Top 100 Spas of 2023’ List

Spas of America, a premier spa and wellness travel website, has unveiled its ‘Top 100 Spas of 2023’ list, with two standout spas from Vancouver Island earning esteemed spots. The Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, renowned for its award-winning wellness experiences, has clinched the title of the best spa in Canada and holds the prestigious sixth rank in North America.

The Grotto Spa: A Haven of Wellness

Nestled in a forested retreat with rustic chic log cabins, the Grotto Spa offers a front-row view to nature’s spectacle of storm-watching. Embodying the tranquillity of its surroundings, the spa is currently undergoing renovations and is set to reopen with a host of new enhancements. Prominent among them is ‘The Grotto,’ a multifaceted experience that includes a garden patio oasis with cedar barrel saunas and outdoor showers.

Boathouse Spa: Luxurious Indulgence

Not far behind on the list is the Boathouse Spa and Baths at Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Victoria, which secured the 54th place. Celebrated for its luxurious offerings and serene atmosphere, the Boathouse Spa provides guests with a lavish respite from the bustle of everyday life.

Canada’s Growing Prominence in the Wellness Industry

These two establishments from Vancouver Island significantly contribute to its reputation as a premier spa destination. The inclusion of twelve other Canadian spas on the list further underscores Canada’s growing prominence in the wellness industry. As the world continues to navigate the stresses of the present age, these spas stand as sanctuaries offering rejuvenation and tranquility.

0
Canada Health Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
25 mins ago
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
The Canadian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has introduced two major initiatives to tackle climate change and alleviate energy costs. In a significant move, the government has decided to double the top-up rate of the pollution price rebate for rural residents. This key decision aims to ease the financial burden of
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Surpasses 4 Billion Streams on Spotify
60 mins ago
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Surpasses 4 Billion Streams on Spotify
Tec Voc High School Upscales Aerospace Program with State-of-the-Art Shop
60 mins ago
Tec Voc High School Upscales Aerospace Program with State-of-the-Art Shop
Canadian Government Alters Afghanistan Mission Monument Design, Sparks Controversy
32 mins ago
Canadian Government Alters Afghanistan Mission Monument Design, Sparks Controversy
Ottawa Redblacks Secure Contract Extension with Last Original Player
34 mins ago
Ottawa Redblacks Secure Contract Extension with Last Original Player
New Driver Lands in Legal Hot Water Minutes After Passing Road Test
57 mins ago
New Driver Lands in Legal Hot Water Minutes After Passing Road Test
Latest Headlines
World News
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
2 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
3 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
3 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
4 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
5 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
5 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
6 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
6 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
7 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app