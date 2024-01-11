Vancouver Island Spas Shine on Spas of America’s ‘Top 100 Spas of 2023’ List

Spas of America, a premier spa and wellness travel website, has unveiled its ‘Top 100 Spas of 2023’ list, with two standout spas from Vancouver Island earning esteemed spots. The Grotto Spa at Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort, renowned for its award-winning wellness experiences, has clinched the title of the best spa in Canada and holds the prestigious sixth rank in North America.

The Grotto Spa: A Haven of Wellness

Nestled in a forested retreat with rustic chic log cabins, the Grotto Spa offers a front-row view to nature’s spectacle of storm-watching. Embodying the tranquillity of its surroundings, the spa is currently undergoing renovations and is set to reopen with a host of new enhancements. Prominent among them is ‘The Grotto,’ a multifaceted experience that includes a garden patio oasis with cedar barrel saunas and outdoor showers.

Boathouse Spa: Luxurious Indulgence

Not far behind on the list is the Boathouse Spa and Baths at Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Victoria, which secured the 54th place. Celebrated for its luxurious offerings and serene atmosphere, the Boathouse Spa provides guests with a lavish respite from the bustle of everyday life.

Canada’s Growing Prominence in the Wellness Industry

These two establishments from Vancouver Island significantly contribute to its reputation as a premier spa destination. The inclusion of twelve other Canadian spas on the list further underscores Canada’s growing prominence in the wellness industry. As the world continues to navigate the stresses of the present age, these spas stand as sanctuaries offering rejuvenation and tranquility.