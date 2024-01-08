en English
Accidents

Vancouver Hotel Fire Claims Life: Search for Victim’s Kin Continues

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
On a chilly December morning, Vancouver woke up to the tragic news of a deadly hotel fire in the Salmon Creek neighborhood. The fire claimed the life of a lone resident, Peter Benson, a 74-year-old man who had made the hotel his home. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office has since released a statement, disclosing the cause and manner of his death. The grim reality of the event has left the community in shock and sorrow, and opened a search for Benson’s next of kin.

An Accidental Death

The medical examiner’s office confirmed that Benson’s death resulted from asphyxia, a condition caused by the severe lack of oxygen, triggered by the inhalation of smoke. The manner of his death was labeled as ‘accidental.’ The fire broke out in the early hours of December 9, trapping Benson in his hotel room where he succumbed to the toxic fumes. His death underlines the perilous potential of such incidents, leading to a reevaluation of fire safety measures in the area.

Unanswered Questions

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a significant question remains unanswered: Who were Peter Benson’s kin? Despite the efforts of the medical examiner’s office, they have been unable to locate Benson’s family members or relatives. This lack of information has led officials to seek the public’s assistance in tracking down any potential leads or connections.

A Call to the Public

In a bid to tie up the loose ends of Peter Benson’s life, the medical examiner’s office has called for anyone with information about Benson’s family, or who may be related to him, to come forward. The appeal has been disseminated through various media outlets, with a specific contact number and option provided to offer information. As Vancouver mourns the loss of one of its residents, the search for Benson’s family continues, adding a poignant note to the tragic narrative.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

