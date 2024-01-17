Vancouver Grapples with Severe Winter Weather: Schools Shut, Flights Disrupted

Severe winter weather caused significant disruptions in Vancouver on Wednesday, with school closures, flight disruptions, and additional shelter spaces opened due to heavy snowfall and strong winds. The Vancouver School Board cancelled all in-school classes, and universities such as the University of British Columbia, BCIT, SFU, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Douglas College, and Vancouver Community College followed suit. The snowfall warning covered several areas, with up to 20 centimeters expected in some regions.

Impact on Transportation and Infrastructure

Major routes across Metro Vancouver suffered from snow-related delays and congestion. Road tests were rescheduled, and several roads were closed due to hazardous winter conditions. Transit riders faced delays and changes in service. Moreover, the Vancouver International Airport reported flight cancellations and reduced schedules, with over 30 cancellations occurring due to winter weather conditions.

Power Outages and Additional Measures

As a result of the snowstorm, BC Hydro reported thousands of customers without power in the southwestern corner of the province. Mayor Ken Sim declared an extreme weather alert, opening additional shelter spaces at 15 warming centres across the city to assist those most vulnerable. The extreme weather alert is expected to remain in place until Thursday.

Broader Impact of the Snowstorm

The snowstorm extended beyond Vancouver, affecting areas including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Mission, New Westminster, Richmond, Surrey, White Rock, Qualicum, Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Comox Valley, Saanich, Pacific Rim, and West Vancouver. The snowstorm also had an impact on other parts of Canada, including Newfoundland, Labrador, and Ontario, causing disruptions to flights, workplaces, and schools.