Vancouver Asahi Day: A Tribute to Historic Baseball Team and Kaye Kaminishi

On January 11th, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim declared the day Vancouver Asahi Day in honor of the historic Vancouver Asahi baseball team, which played from 1914 to 1941. This special recognition coincided with the 102nd birthday of Kaye Kaminishi, the last surviving team member.

A Symbol of Pride and Equality

The Vancouver Asahi was more than a sports team – it was an emblem of pride and a symbol of equality and respect for the Japanese Canadian community during a period of intense racial discrimination. The team was disbanded during the Second World War due to the internment of Japanese Canadians. Despite the adversity, the legacy of the Asahi team continues to resonate, as it represents the resilience of the Japanese people.

The Legacy of Asahi Baseball

The Asahi Baseball Association, established in 1914, still operates today, fielding youth teams and participating in games and tournaments across North America and Japan. Kaye Kaminishi joined the team as a rookie in 1939 and played third base. He and his teammates, along with over 22,000 other Japanese Canadians, were sent to internment camps during the war.

Remembering the Past, Moving Forward

The proclamation of Vancouver Asahi Day by Mayor Sim serves both to celebrate the team’s legacy and to acknowledge the unjust treatment of Japanese Canadians during the war. It is a remarkable gesture that honors the historic baseball team and celebrates Kaye Kaminishi’s 102nd birthday, while reminding us of a darker period in history. As we move forward, it is important to remember the past, embrace the lessons learned, and strive for a more inclusive and equal society.