Vancouver Announces Seasonal Changes to Organic Waste Collection Schedule

In a move to optimize its waste management services, the City of Vancouver is introducing a temporary change to its organic waste collection schedule for the upcoming winter season. Starting from the next Monday and continuing until the week of March 4, Vancouver residents will have to adjust their routines to take out their green bins for organic waste pickup only every other week. This modification aligns with their regular garbage pickup day.

Adapting to Seasonal Changes

The adjustment in the green bin collection schedule is a response to a marked decrease in the volume of yard trimmings produced during the colder months. Beyond addressing the reduced need for green bin collection, the city aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of waste collection services during potential winter conditions, which may include snow and ice, known to occasionally impede the operation of collection trucks.

Maintaining Service Efficiency

By integrating the green bin pickup with the regular garbage collection, the city ensures more predictable service during periods when snow and ice might disrupt the normal operation of the trucks. Starting from the week of January 8th, Vancouver’s green bin collections will transition to a biweekly schedule instead of the usual weekly interval. This change is also attributed to the lower volumes of yard waste and reduced odour formation during the cooler season.

Implications for Residents

The city urges residents to familiarize themselves with the new pickup schedule and download the calendar for easy reference. The importance of proper food waste disposal remains a priority, as recycling food waste significantly reduces overall waste production and mitigates greenhouse gas emissions. Residents are advised to position their containers outside before 7 a.m. on pickup days, and they can access the VanCollect app for any service updates or changes in the pickup schedule.