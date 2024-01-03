Valor Resources Expands Lithium and Uranium Portfolio in Canada

In a significant move to bolster its foothold in the lithium and uranium exploration sectors, Valor Resources has successfully acquired 100% ownership of three lithium projects in Ontario, Canada. The addition of Frazer Lake, Morrison River, and Jesaulenko projects expands the company’s portfolio by an impressive 188 square kilometers. These acquisitions align seamlessly with Valor’s ongoing uranium ventures in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.

Valor’s Strategic Expansion

The company’s strategic expansion into Ontario is underpinned by promising results from past explorations in these areas. Frazer Lake, for instance, has demonstrated potential through significant rock chip assays and channel sampling returns. On the other hand, Morrison River’s proximity to Frontier Lithium’s PAK lithium project presents a strategic advantage. Jesaulenko, with its vast areas of outcrop, is primed for immediate field investigation.

To fund these expansion initiatives, Valor completed a $1 million share placement, issuing 250 million new shares at 0.4 cents each. The successful fundraise is subject to shareholder approval for the acquisitions.

A Strong Footprint in the Athabasca Basin

Valor has not confined its expansion strategy to lithium alone. The company has also amplified its uranium exploration footprint in the Athabasca Basin with the acquisition of the Pring Lake tenements and the SYME claim package, known for hosting major uranium deposits.

A Shift to Lithium and Uranium

Despite its previous investments in Peruvian copper assets, Valor has shifted its focus primarily to lithium and uranium. The company recently sold an 80% interest in its Peruvian copper assets to Firetail Resources. The deal comprised an upfront cash payment and shares in Firetail, with Valor’s executive chairman George Bauk joining Firetail’s board. Funds from this sale will support Valor’s uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin.

Future Plans and Rebranding

Looking ahead, Valor aims to concentrate on its lithium assets in the coming year, particularly the spodumene-bearing pegmatite at Frazer Lake. In addition, the company recently acquired the Beatty River heavy rare earths and uranium project and plans to commence drilling at its Hidden Bay uranium project. The company’s board has proposed a share capital consolidation and a name change to Thunderbird Resources, a decision that will be put to vote in a forthcoming general meeting.