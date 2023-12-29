en English
Business

Valentine Lake Gold Mining Project Reaches Construction Milestone

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:33 pm EST
Valentine Lake Gold Mining Project Reaches Construction Milestone

Valentine Lake, a gold mining project settled in the heartland of Newfoundland, has successfully reached the midpoint of its construction stage. The project, closely monitored and facilitated by Marathon Gold, is ambitiously aiming to kick-start its gold production phase by the dawn of 2025. Taking centre stage in this industrial ballet is Matt Manson, the President and CEO of Marathon Gold, who has recently disclosed that the project is in need of an additional inflow of $300 million to reach completion.

Completion of Ground-Level Site Work

Signifying a crucial milestone, all groundwork at the site has been wrapped up. This marks the end of the initial phase of construction, laying the groundwork – both literally and metaphorically – for the subsequent stages. The completion of the ground-level site work has been a significant endeavour, requiring meticulous planning and execution. The successful conclusion of this phase attests to the diligence and professionalism of the Marathon Gold team.

The Shift to Above-Ground Construction

The project’s focus has now pivoted to the above-ground construction phase. This next stage involves the erection of steel structures that will eventually form the skeletal framework of the mill buildings. The transition to above-ground construction represents a significant shift in the project’s trajectory, marking the commencement of a more visible, tangible phase of construction.

Valentine Lake: A Significant Leap for Marathon Gold

The development of the Valentine Lake project marks a considerable leap for Marathon Gold. As the company forges ahead into the vertical phase of construction, the project stands to represent a testament to Marathon Gold’s industrial prowess. The success of Valentine Lake could potentially serve as a stepping stone to future undertakings, elevating Marathon Gold’s standing in the global gold mining industry.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

