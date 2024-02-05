USAF General Guillot Takes Command of NORAD and US NORTHCOM, Signifying New Era in North American Defense

A pivotal transition has occurred in the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (US NORTHCOM) as USAF General Gregory M. Guillot assumes command, taking over the reins from General Glen D. VanHerck. The change of command took place at the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, setting new trajectories for North American defense.

Continued Investment in NORAD

Bill Blair, Canada's Minister of National Defence, expressed his congratulations to General Guillot and extended his gratitude to General VanHerck for his service. Canada's commitment to NORAD remains robust, with an unprecedented $38.6 billion investment slated for the next twenty years. This marks the most substantial Canadian investment in NORAD in a generation, signifying Canada's unwavering dedication to North American security.

Progress Towards Modernization

The planned investment underscores a significant push towards the modernization of NORAD. This includes the advancement of next-generation radar systems, the development of upgraded binational command and control systems, improvements to Northern airfields, and the preparation of infrastructure for the deployment of the F-35 fighter. Canada has also made significant investments in new aircraft to support NORAD's mission. These include 88 F-35 jets, nine air-to-air refuelling and transport aircraft, up to 16 P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft, and eleven MQ-9B remotely piloted systems.

Enduring Defence Partnership

Minister Blair underscored the enduring defense relationship between Canada and the U.S., a partnership that plays a critical role in safeguarding North American airspace. As General Guillot takes command, he emphasized the escalating threat from global competitors and the need for relentless defense in the face of increasing capabilities. Echoing this sentiment, Canada's Chief of the Defence Staff highlighted the rising challenges posed by competitors like Russia and China, while Deputy Secretary General Kathleen Hicks cited potential threats that underscore the importance of modern technologies, global integration, and consistent funding for homeland defense.