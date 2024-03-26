US Urges Canada to Support UNRWA Amid Funding Crisis, Hussen Confirms

Amidst a funding freeze by several countries over allegations of staff involvement in Hamas attacks, the United States has implored Canada to continue its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen revealed that the US, through its UN ambassador, stressed the critical role of UNRWA in providing essential aid to Palestinians, leading to Canada's decision to proceed with a $25-million payment to the agency.

Behind-the-Scenes Diplomacy Unveiled

During a pivotal meeting with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, Minister Hussen was urged to maintain Canada's financial contributions to UNRWA. This request came amidst a broader context of halted funding from multiple nations, including the US, following Israel's allegations against UNRWA staff. Despite these challenges, Canada assessed an interim report on the allegations and opted to initiate its scheduled funding, influenced by the urgency of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the need for increased accountability within UNRWA.

International Response and Humanitarian Concerns

The decision by Canada marks a significant development in the international community's response to the UNRWA funding crisis. Other countries, such as Germany, have also pledged new funds, though direct aid to Gaza remains constrained. The US, despite being UNRWA's largest financial backer in previous years, extended its funding pause, underscoring the complex political and security challenges at play. Hussen highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, emphasizing the critical need for unimpeded aid access to combat the threat of mass starvation and famine-like conditions in the territory.

Future of UNRWA Support and Regional Stability

Canada's commitment to funding UNRWA amidst the ongoing controversy signifies a broader international effort to ensure the continuity of humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees. The discussions between Hussen and global counterparts reflect a concerted attempt to navigate the intricacies of international politics, security concerns, and humanitarian imperatives. As countries like Canada step forward to support UNRWA, the focus remains on enhancing the agency's transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in delivering aid, amid growing calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages by Hamas.