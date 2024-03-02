Urgent Search Underway for Missing 82-Year-Old Woman in Alfred, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has initiated an urgent search for an 82-year-old woman, Valerie, who went missing on Saturday morning in Alfred, Ont., located 60 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa. Valerie was last observed walking toward a wooded area near Motel Rouleau between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. She is described as five feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with short brown/grey hair and blue eyes. Authorities are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing case number E240258424.