Urgent Search Underway for Missing 12-Year-Old Brysen Demery in Prince Albert

Authorities in Prince Albert are urgently calling on the public to assist in locating 12-year-old Brysen Demery, who went missing recently. The young boy was last observed in the vicinity of the 1200 block of 28th Street East, sparking concern and a widespread search effort.

Advertisment

Details of Disappearance

Brysen Demery was last seen wearing distinctive attire, including black Van shoes, a red Air Jordan hoodie, a red Tokyo jersey, and black pants. Standing at 5'2" and weighing approximately 100lbs, Brysen is identifiable by his blond hair, hazel eyes, and a notable scar above his right eye. The specifics of his appearance have been widely circulated in hopes that members of the public can provide vital clues to his whereabouts.

Community Response

Advertisment

The Prince Albert Police Service has issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone with information about Brysen's last known location or current whereabouts to come forward. The community has been quick to respond, with volunteers and concerned citizens spreading the word and participating in the search. Social media platforms have become a crucial tool in disseminating information and coordinating search efforts, highlighting the community's solidarity in times of crisis.

How to Help

For those looking to assist in the search for Brysen Demery, the Prince Albert Police Service has provided a contact number (306-953-4222) for anyone with information to come forward. The authorities emphasize the importance of vigilance and immediate reporting of any sightings or relevant information that could lead to Brysen's safe return. The community's involvement is seen as critical in these efforts, underscoring the role that every individual can play in addressing such urgent situations.

As the search for Brysen Demery continues, the hope for his safe return remains at the forefront of everyone's minds. The situation underscores the importance of community vigilance and the powerful impact of collective action in times of need. The Prince Albert Police Service's call to action not only reflects the urgency of the situation but also the belief in the strength of community bonds to bring Brysen home.