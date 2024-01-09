Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued an urgent appeal to the public in the search for a missing 58-year-old woman, Michelle Souray, from Newmarket. The woman disappeared on January 3rd and was last seen around 3 p.m. at her home on Sunnypoint Drive. Her family, unable to contact her since her disappearance, is deeply concerned about her well-being.

Michelle Souray: Missing and Vulnerable

Michelle Souray, described as a white female, stands approximately five-feet seven-inches tall. She falls in the weight range of 204 to 260 pounds. Her distinguishing features include greying blond hair and brown eyes. At the time of her last sighting, she was seen wearing a white winter jacket, a detail that could serve as a vital clue in her identification.

Vehicle Details: A Potential Lead

Souray is known to drive a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata, bearing the Ontario licence plate CEMX743. The vehicle could potentially provide a lead in the search for the missing woman. YRP have classified Souray as a ‘vulnerable woman,’ further amplifying the urgency of the situation.

Public Assistance Requested in Search

Police are urging anyone with information regarding Souray’s whereabouts to come forward. The public can contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau or provide tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously. With Souray’s sudden and mysterious disappearance, the family and the YRP are hoping for the public’s cooperation to ensure her safe return.