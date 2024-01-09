en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
Urgent Search for Missing Woman in Newmarket: Michelle Souray

York Regional Police (YRP) have issued an urgent appeal to the public in the search for a missing 58-year-old woman, Michelle Souray, from Newmarket. The woman disappeared on January 3rd and was last seen around 3 p.m. at her home on Sunnypoint Drive. Her family, unable to contact her since her disappearance, is deeply concerned about her well-being.

Michelle Souray: Missing and Vulnerable

Michelle Souray, described as a white female, stands approximately five-feet seven-inches tall. She falls in the weight range of 204 to 260 pounds. Her distinguishing features include greying blond hair and brown eyes. At the time of her last sighting, she was seen wearing a white winter jacket, a detail that could serve as a vital clue in her identification.

Vehicle Details: A Potential Lead

Souray is known to drive a white 2014 Hyundai Sonata, bearing the Ontario licence plate CEMX743. The vehicle could potentially provide a lead in the search for the missing woman. YRP have classified Souray as a ‘vulnerable woman,’ further amplifying the urgency of the situation.

Public Assistance Requested in Search

Police are urging anyone with information regarding Souray’s whereabouts to come forward. The public can contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau or provide tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously. With Souray’s sudden and mysterious disappearance, the family and the YRP are hoping for the public’s cooperation to ensure her safe return.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
10 mins ago
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
Windsor’s Superior Court of Justice recently held a sentencing hearing for Mario Mouamer, a former denturist convicted of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 different victims. The victims, aged between 23 and 65, were exploited between January 2013 and June 2017. Victim Impact Statements Assistant Crown attorney Tim Kavanagh read out the victim impact
Victims Share Impact of Sexual Assault in Denturist Mario Mouamer's Sentencing Hearing
Quebec Announces $300M Education Plan to Offset Strike-Induced Delays
50 mins ago
Quebec Announces $300M Education Plan to Offset Strike-Induced Delays
Analysis Highlights Growth in Canada's International Remittance Market
1 hour ago
Analysis Highlights Growth in Canada's International Remittance Market
Quebec Government Announces $300m Tutoring Plan for Students Affected by Teacher Strikes
30 mins ago
Quebec Government Announces $300m Tutoring Plan for Students Affected by Teacher Strikes
Andrew Phung: The Comedian, The Sneakerhead, The Suburban Dad
38 mins ago
Andrew Phung: The Comedian, The Sneakerhead, The Suburban Dad
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
40 mins ago
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
28 seconds
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Inaugurated for Second Term, Continues GOP's 20-Year Hold
Aerodynamics of Nylon Shuttlecocks: A Game-Changing Study in Badminton
34 seconds
Aerodynamics of Nylon Shuttlecocks: A Game-Changing Study in Badminton
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
1 min
Psychedelic Therapy: A Potential Revolution with FDA Approval on the Horizon
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule
1 min
League of Legends LCS 2024 Season Kickoff: New Changes and Spring Split Schedule
LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift
1 min
LCS Introduces Live Patch Play for 2024 Season: A Major eSports Shift
U.S. Representative Greg Pence Announces Retirement from Congress
2 mins
U.S. Representative Greg Pence Announces Retirement from Congress
Emerging Research Highlights the Potential of Mobile Methadone Units in Rural Areas
2 mins
Emerging Research Highlights the Potential of Mobile Methadone Units in Rural Areas
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
3 mins
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
4 mins
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
42 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
55 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app