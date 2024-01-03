en English
Canada

Urgent Search for Missing Teenager Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose in Ponoka, Alberta

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Urgent Search for Missing Teenager Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose in Ponoka, Alberta

Deep in the heart of Alberta, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ponoka have issued a public appeal for assistance. In focus is a 14-year-old boy named Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose, who has been missing since last Thursday. With Ponoka positioned approximately 96 kilometers south of Edmonton, this pressing situation transcends local borders, pulling at the heartstrings of a nation.

Details of the Missing Boy

Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose is no ordinary missing case. Standing tall at 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 150 pounds, he is described as having short brown hair, deep brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He was last seen donned in a red jersey, red vest, black pants, a red ballcap, and white sneakers. The specifics of his appearance have been widely circulated in hopes of increasing the likelihood of his recognition.

Concerns for Health and Well-being

The RCMP’s public appeal is not without reason. Concerns about the young boy’s health and well-being amplify the urgency of this situation. In a world where every second counts, the safety and return of Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose is of paramount importance.

Community-Wide Search and Public Assistance

The RCMP, while battling against time, has urged anyone with information about Lincoln’s whereabouts to come forward. This can be done by contacting the Ponoka RCMP directly or providing tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers. A community-wide search effort has ensued, with the hope of ensuring the safe return of the missing teenager. The story of Lincoln Boysis-Nepoose has united a community, demonstrating the power of collective effort in the face of adversity.

Canada Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

