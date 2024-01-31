Urgent Search for Missing Sudbury City Councillor Michael Vagnini Continues

Greater Sudbury city councillor, Michael Vagnini, aged 62, vanished on January 27. An escalating search operation is underway, with Sudbury Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) collaborating in the effort. Vagnini was last seen in a black 2021 Ram 1500 truck, Ontario license plate BK22178. Officers and the public have been asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which has a broken passenger-side tail light.

Vehicle Sightings and Surveillance Footage

A vehicle resembling Vagnini's truck was recorded by a residential camera on McCharles Lake Road at 5:40 p.m., heading west. Subsequently, a local business's surveillance system caught another vehicle matching the description of Vagnini's truck on RR55 West of Highway 24, heading eastbound towards Lively. However, the poor quality of the footage and unfavourable lighting conditions prevented definitive identification.

The Sudbury police have called for the public's assistance in providing any additional surveillance footage that could help confirm the vehicle's identity. The community's cooperation could prove pivotal in this ongoing investigation.

Details of the Missing Councillor

On the day of his disappearance, Vagnini was attired in a bright yellow hooded sweater, green pants, and black running shoes. Notably, he was wearing an Erie Otters jersey over his sweater. A significant concern is that Vagnini requires regular medication, which he does not have with him, raising fears that he may appear confused and disoriented.

The Public's Role in Search

A dedicated tip line has been activated for the public to share any information related to Vagnini's disappearance. Investigators are particularly interested in any details about conversations Vagnini had before he went missing. The police have asked community members and business owners to remain vigilant and to check their properties for any signs of Vagnini or his vehicle.

The use of an OPP helicopter for the search is under consideration, but adverse weather conditions have been a hindrance. Local officers are conducting checks of public areas, parking lots, and roadways. The Greater Sudbury city council acknowledged Vagnini's absence during a recent meeting, highlighting the impact of the situation on the local community.