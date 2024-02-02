Urgent Search for Missing Man, Spencer Ulrich, in Warman, Saskatchewan

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Warman, Saskatchewan, are seeking public assistance in the urgent case of a missing 28-year-old man, Spencer Ulrich. Spencer vanished on January 29, 2024, and was last seen on Elizabeth Street East in Warman. Since then, the diligent officers of the Warman RCMP have been working relentlessly, checking places Spencer is known to frequent and pursuing various leads. However, despite the tireless efforts, Spencer's current whereabouts remain undetermined.

Details of the Missing Individual

Spencer stands at a height of 5'11" and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He is easily identifiable with green eyes, brown hair, and a full beard. On the last day he was seen, Spencer was dressed in an olive/tan colored hoodie, a grey hat, and white shoes. The RCMP have provided a photo to help the public distinguish him.

Possible Travel Locations

Spencer is known for his travels across various locations. His known destinations include Didsbury, Calgary, and Lloydminster in Alberta, as well as New York, USA. This wide range of potential locations further complicates the search and makes public assistance in this case even more crucial.

Request for Public Assistance

The RCMP are strongly urging anyone with information about Spencer's whereabouts to reach out. They are asking the public to contact them directly at 306-975-1670, their local police department, or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Every piece of information, however seemingly insignificant, could be the key to locating Spencer and ensuring his safe return.