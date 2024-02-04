Urgent Search for Missing Man in Sherbrooke Intensifies

In a quiet corner of Sherbrooke, an urgent search and rescue operation unfolds behind Moulton Hill Road, close to Bishop's College. The subject of the desperate search is a 55-year-old man who vanished during his routine morning walk with his faithful canine companion. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed due to privacy concerns, disappeared on Saturday, leaving behind a trail of worry and unanswered questions.

Disappearance Reported by Worried Spouse

The incident came to light when the man's wife reported his troubling absence to the Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) around 2 p.m. the same day. The report prompted an immediate response, with officers combing the area for any clues that might shed light on the puzzling disappearance.

Evidence Found on Frozen River

During the initial search, a chilling discovery was made. Personal items belonging to the missing man were found on the ice of the Saint-François River, a finding that raised the stakes of the search operation. This led to the establishment of a command post in the vicinity of the discovery, with a heightened sense of urgency enveloping the search teams.

Search Intensifies with Additional Resources

With the discovery of the missing man's possessions on the river ice, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has stepped in to lend their support. Deploying divers and a police helicopter on Sunday morning, the SQ has made it clear that no stone will be left unturned in the search for the missing man. In addition, around fifteen SPS officers remain on-site, tirelessly working to locate the man and bring an end to this unsettling ordeal.

The search continues with fervor, the hope of finding the missing man alive offering a beacon of resilience amidst the concerning circumstances. The Sherbrooke community closely watches the unfolding developments, their thoughts with the missing man and his family.