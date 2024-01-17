Urgent RCMP Appeal: Public Help Sought to Locate Wanted Sem Weiss

In a bid to ensure community safety, the Williams Lake RCMP has issued a public appeal for assistance to locate 23-year-old Sem Weiss, a suspect wanted on an unendorsed warrant. This development unfolds in the wake of charges pressed against Weiss for break and enter, aggravated assault, and assault, all linked to an incident that took place on January 14th in Williams Lake.

Connections Beyond Williams Lake

The RCMP has indicated that Weiss has established connections in multiple regions other than Williams Lake, including Merritt, Kamloops, and Kelowna. This information broadens the scope of the search, making it a task of heightened complexity and urgency.

Public Cautioned Against Direct Contact

In their public address, the RCMP has explicitly warned against any direct contact with Weiss, citing him as violent and a potential danger to public safety. They have urged citizens who spot Weiss not to approach him but to immediately alert authorities by calling 911.

Description of the Wanted Individual

Weiss is described as a Caucasian male with a lean physique, sporting red hair and green eyes. This description serves as a critical piece of information for the public to identify Weiss and assist in his capture.

The RCMP's call for public assistance is not just an effort to apprehend Weiss but is fundamentally about ensuring the safety and security of the community. It is a reminder that public participation and vigilance are crucial components in maintaining law and order.