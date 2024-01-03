en English
Canada

Urgent Need for Solutions as Homelessness Crisis Escalates in Canada

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Urgent Need for Solutions as Homelessness Crisis Escalates in Canada

The ongoing homelessness crisis in Canada is raising alarms as the country inches closer to winter. In major cities like Calgary and Edmonton, the consequences are growing increasingly severe. In December, a tragic incident unfolded in Calgary when three individuals seeking shelter in a shed outside a home improvement store were engulfed in a fatal fire. A similar incident in Edmonton resulted in two deaths and a serious injury, further highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Safety Concerns and Community Impact

The safety of homeless individuals is a major concern, especially with the winter months approaching. These incidents not only underscore the vulnerability of the homeless population but also the impact on the community at large. Carr, a member of Ottawa’s emergency shelter task force, emphasized the pressing need for temporary shelter solutions to combat the crisis.

Exploring Temporary Shelter Solutions

As the crisis intensifies, different strategies are being considered to provide temporary shelter. Tent-like sprung structures and modular housing units have been successfully implemented in several Canadian cities such as Gatineau, Peterborough, and Kitchener-Waterloo. Ottawa, facing a shortage of supportive housing, is examining similar solutions.

The Housing Shortage in Ottawa

The shortage of supportive housing in Ottawa is stark. There are currently 2,315 households on the waitlist, with a mere 177 units under construction. Ottawa relies on a mix of 1,800 to 2,000 shelter beds provided by social-service agencies and city resources to meet demand.

Meanwhile, in Montreal, efforts are underway to address the housing crisis. The Tenaquip Foundation has donated $5 million to build an 18-unit building for the homeless. The Old Brewery Mission will provide services to help homeless individuals get back on their feet. Additionally, the Quebec government has given $50,000 to the Montreal homeless advocacy organization Accueil Bonneau to maintain its food services.

In Edmonton, advocates are calling for an emergency meeting to discuss the issue of homeless encampments. The city of Edmonton is dismantling encampments, sparking concerns about the treatment of homeless individuals. Advocates and politicians are urging further investment in affordable and social housing. The provincial government plans to invest $9 billion to build 25,000 additional affordable housing units by 2031.

While these measures are a step in the right direction, the need for immediate solutions remains urgent. As the homelessness crisis in Canada escalates, the pressure is on for swift and comprehensive action.

Canada Society
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

