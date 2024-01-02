en English
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Fugitive in Calgary: Public Assistance Required

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
The city of Calgary is currently gripped by an intense manhunt for 39-year-old Steeve Blanchette-Rochefort, who is evading the authorities on a Canada-wide warrant. The search has been spurred by Blanchette-Rochefort’s failure to present himself in court to answer to multiple grave charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference with a minor under the age of 16, and inviting a child under 16 to sexual touch.

Urgent Call for Public Assistance

Police have appealed to the public, urging them to assist in the search by providing any leads on Blanchette-Rochefort’s current whereabouts. Tips can be channelled to the police at 403-266-1234, or submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

A Detailed Description of the Fugitive

Blanchette-Rochefort has been described in detail by the authorities. Standing at 185 centimeters, and weighing around 73 kilograms, he is of slim build. He sports brown curly hair and blue eyes that may help in his identification. Furthermore, he carries a French accent and has a hearing impairment in one ear.

A distinguishing feature of Blanchette-Rochefort is a partially missing middle finger on his right hand. Additionally, he is marked by several distinctive tattoos that could aid in his recognition. Though he previously had a beard, there is speculation that he may have shaved it off in a bid to alter his appearance and elude capture.

The Implications of the Manhunt

The active search for Blanchette-Rochefort underscores the seriousness of his charges and the urgency felt by the authorities in bringing him to justice. His evasion of the court date indicates a clear disregard for the legal process, further amplifying the need for his swift capture.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

