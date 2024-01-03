Urban Planner Criticizes Windsor City Council’s Opposition to Fourplexes

Urban planner and architect Dorian Moore has voiced criticism against the Windsor city council’s opposition to the construction of fourplexes, attributing the resistance to an ‘irrational fear.’ Moore, who is a part of Archive Design Studio in Detroit and also a faculty member at the University of Windsor, pointed out the successful integration of older fourplexes on Ontario Street in Windsor. He emphasized that aesthetic apprehensions are usually at the forefront of community resistance.

Community Reactions

During a CBC News visit to Walkerville, a neighborhood in Windsor, local reactions towards the construction of fourplexes were found to be mixed. Some expressed concerns about potential problems with tenants and parking, while others welcomed them, acknowledging the city’s ongoing housing shortage.

Windsor Council’s Stance

Earlier, the Windsor council had turned down a proposal to allow the development of fourplexes ‘by right’ across the city, a prerequisite for receiving up to $70 million from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF). The council expressed worries about the additional strain that such a development could impose on the municipal infrastructure.

This concern was echoed by the Municipality of Leamington, which also refrained from applying for the HAF due to similar misgivings. Windsor Ward 9 Coun. Kieran McKenzie has called upon the council to revisit their decision, suggesting that there might be more time for deliberation than previously anticipated.

Mayor’s Defense

On the other hand, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens defended the council’s decision, arguing that permitting fourplexes ‘as of right’ would be ‘disrespectful’ to the residents of Windsor.

