Urban Explorer Dave Conlon's Ethical Journey Through Canada's Abandoned Gems

Dave Conlon, a marketing professional and hobbyist urban explorer from Burlington, Ontario, has turned his curiosity for the abandoned and forgotten into an adventurous, yet ethically guided, pastime. Starting in 2012, his explorations have taken him from local haunted houses to Canada's largest ghost town, Anyox, capturing the essence of desolation through his lens.

From Casual Interest to Passionate Pursuit

Conlon's journey into urban exploration began with a simple desire for adrenaline and a Nikon D50 camera. Over the years, this has evolved into extensive trips across Canada and the United States, visiting derelict monasteries, hotels, and abandoned homes. His most ambitious journey yet, planned for summer 2024, will take him to the remote ghost town of Anyox in northern British Columbia. Conlon's fascination lies in the stories left behind in these forsaken places, pushing him to explore further despite past legal troubles, including a breaking and entering charge in 2019, which he resolved amicably.

A Code of Ethics in a Risky Hobby

Conlon adheres to a strict ethical code during his explorations. He avoids breaking and entering through force, refuses to steal, and respects property owners' wishes regarding photo removals from his website, Freaktography.com. Remarkably, his principles have led to positive outcomes, such as returning found cash and war medals to rightful owners, and even forming friendships with property owners. Conlon's approach demonstrates a commitment to exploring with respect and integrity.

Impact and Insights from Years of Exploration

Through his urban exploration, Conlon has uncovered the beauty in decay and the stories buildings tell after being left behind. From the untouched house in Prince Edward County to the art-filled Montreal hangar, his photography highlights the contrasts between past and present, space and emptiness. His work prompts reflection on the transient nature of human endeavors and the material world. Conlon's explorations, ten years apart, reveal the ongoing impact of time and human activity on abandoned sites, offering a unique perspective on the passage of time.

Through his lens, Dave Conlon invites us to contemplate the beauty and stories hidden in plain sight, urging a deeper appreciation for the spaces we inhabit and eventually leave behind. His ethical stance and commitment to his craft offer a refreshing narrative in the world of urban exploration, bridging the gap between adventure and respect for the forgotten corners of our world.