Canada

Upper Halfway Elementary School Unveils New Gymnasium: A Milestone for Community and Education

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:51 pm EST
Upper Halfway Elementary School Unveils New Gymnasium: A Milestone for Community and Education

At the dawn of 1960, Upper Halfway Elementary School opened its doors to students, offering an environment of knowledge and learning. But there was one crucial element missing—a gymnasium. After six long decades, the wait has finally come to an end. The school has completed the construction of a new, accessible gym, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s history and bringing a fresh wave of enthusiasm throughout the Upper Halfway community.

A Milestone in Educational Infrastructure

The new gymnasium, aligning with the LEED Gold standards, is not just a space for students— it’s a hub for the community. The facility will serve dual purposes, fostering the physical education of students and promoting social gatherings within the community. As stated by Helen Gilbert, the Chair of the Peace River North board of education, the gym’s completion is expected to enhance the school’s physical education programs significantly.

Funding the Future of Education

The construction of the gymnasium was enabled through a generous $5.7 million contribution from the province, supplemented by an additional $29,000 from the Peace River North School District. This project is a small but significant part of a more considerable commitment—the province’s $3.4 billion budget allocation for school capital projects over the next three years. This budget will cover new and upgraded school facilities, seismic improvements, and land acquisitions for future educational institutions.

Upper Halfway Elementary: Nurturing Bodies and Minds

The new gymnasium is a testament to Upper Halfway Elementary’s commitment to nurturing not only the minds of its students but their bodies as well. Catering to students from kindergarten through to grade 10, the school’s new gym will play a pivotal role in shaping the physical fitness and overall well-being of its students while also serving as a gathering spot for the Upper Halfway community.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

