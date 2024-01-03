en English
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report

On the heels of a report revealing widespread bullying and harassment at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI), the institution has crafted a comprehensive draft of a five-year action plan. This plan, a response to the Rubin Thomlinson report commissioned towards the end of 2021 and released in the summer of 2022, aims to bring about a significant transformation in the campus culture.

Accountability and Transparency at the Forefront

The 94-page draft action plan, initiated with an apology from the board of governors chair Shannon MacDonald and interim president Greg Keefe, places a strong emphasis on accountability and transparency. These have been identified as critical components in preventing such incidents from reoccurring in the future.

Community Inclusion in Action Plan Development

The plan was developed with the active participation of an advisory group that included staff, students, and community members from Prince Edward Island. It encapsulates feedback gleaned from town hall consultations and 16 listening sessions. Through these sessions, over 350 individuals were able to contribute their experiences and voice their demand for urgent change.

Aligning with Provincial Expectations

The draft plan is in alignment with the expectations set by P.E.I. Premier Dennis King, who has explicitly linked future provincial funding for UPEI to the successful implementation of the Rubin-Thomlinson recommendations. To ensure the university’s progress in this regard is monitored, an external auditor will be appointed to review the institution’s progress annually for the next five years.

This action plan is a testament to UPEI’s commitment to fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and addressing issues of discrimination, harassment, and sexual violence. It also highlights the university’s initiative in seeking community input on this preliminary draft and encouraging feedback until January 17, 2024.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

