Upcoming Sentencing Hearing for Driver in Fatal 2019 Cycling Accident

As the city prepares for the sentencing hearing of an individual named Bleck, originally scheduled for February 1, there are several key elements of the case to consider. Bleck, who was initially represented by London-based lawyer Geoff Snow, has now acquired the services of Brian Eberdt, a counsel from Toronto. The confirmation of the new counsel's readiness for the upcoming sentencing came from Eberdt's associate, Lucas Azzopardi.

Details of the Trial

The crux of the trial revolved around identifying the driver of a Nissan Altima involved in a hit and run accident on June 21, 2019. The incident occurred on Exeter Road around 11 p.m., when Roby, who was out celebrating his belated 18th birthday with his friend Jack Helsdon, was struck while bicycling to a creek near Lambeth for fishing.

The Night of the Accident

On the night of the accident, Bleck had been in the company of two friends in Port Stanley. Following the crash, Bleck and his acquaintance, Ahmad (Ak) Jamal, fled the scene on foot after abandoning the car, which had a bicycle lodged underneath it, in a motel parking lot located approximately one kilometer from the crash site.

Sentencing Hearing

The upcoming sentencing hearing is expected to include two victim impact statements. The defense, on the other hand, may present letters of support. As the city and those directly affected by the incident await the hearing, it is hoped that this case will serve as a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of reckless driving.